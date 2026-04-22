Athletics needs a drug rehab

Unlike in decades past, doping in Indian sport is no longer an individual phenomenon. It is systemic with coaches incorporating performance enhancing substances and masking agents into their training regimes, sometimes without the knowledge of the athlete. It is not also limited to elite athletes and apex events. It infects junior levels of the sport too.

Universally, the handsome rewards offered for athletic success provide the motive to cheat. In India too, athletes are motivated by the prospect of landing a government job through sports quotas and by the attractive handouts of land, money, and opportunities given to medal winners. It is pointless to blame athletes for being motivated by such rewards but, at the same time, it is necessary to build a robust system that demands adherence to rules of fair play and makes no exceptions for the famous or the popular.

India’s anti-doping administration needs to toughen up and modernise. It needs to hold coaches as well as athletes accountable and take its testing programme down to the lower levels of the sport. Instead of becoming defensive about being shown up by AIU, it needs to welcome this as an opportunity to carry out a thorough cleanup.