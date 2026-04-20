Asymmetric edge: Iran’s resistance: A blueprint for Taiwan

Iran prevented the far more powerful United States from winning a war that, on paper, it should have easily secured. Tehran weathered decapitation strikes and maintained consistent counterattacks despite heavy bombing and inferior weaponry. Iran’s ability to close the Strait of Hormuz is particularly instructive. Its navy possessed only dilapidated surface ships, a few diesel-powered submarines, and numerous small, fast-attack speedboats. Furthermore, Iran’s air force lacked advanced attack aircraft and had no true bombers.

What Iran did possess, however, was a massive stockpile of drones and missiles — including anti-ship cruise missiles — capable of striking vessels in the strait and hitting military and commercial targets across the Middle East. Iran also decentralised its command and control network and dispersed and concealed its weapons in multiple locations to make it difficult for the United States and Israel to find and destroy all of them.