Asian harmony: BTS Grammy boycott exposes fault lines in label

K-pop supergroup BTS has announced that it will not enter its music for the 2027 Grammy awards. The decision appears to be a direct response to the addition of a new category for 2027: "best Asian pop music performance".
The Grammy rulebook describes Asian pop as a "distinct and globally recognised form of popular music". The category aims to reward recordings that make "meaningful use of one or more Asian languages".
Announcing their withdrawal on Instagram, the seven members expressed a wish that "music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language".
The rulebook contends that Asian pop is "characterised by an integrated approach to music, performance, and presentation", citing K-Pop, J-Pop, and C-Pop as examples. This "integrated approach" points to the "idol" production system.
Originating in post-war Japan, idols are performers who undergo intensive training in singing, dancing, acting, and languages from their teenage years. A single agency typically handles their publishing, marketing, and events.
While idol production is common across Japan, China, and South Korea, it is not exclusive to them. Filipino girl group Bini, who debuted at Coachella in 2026, are also structured as an idol group. However, while K-pop is synonymous with idol production, J-pop originated in the 1980s merely to distinguish Japanese-language tracks from English ones on local radio.
Japanese artists tipped as strong contenders, such as singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, have little link to idol culture. Similarly, C-pop spans multiple regional and linguistic sub-genres that the category’s wording fails to reflect.
The Recording Academy is based in the US, so "Asian pop" may reflect a shared diaspora identity for Asian Americans. BTS previously expressed solidarity with Asian Americans following a surge in hate crimes in 2021. However, prioritising idol production while ignoring Western or South Asian popular music proves that the Grammys are ill-equipped to define Asian pop.
Media discussions of BTS' success often treat US recognition as the ultimate gold standard. This ignores the fact that Japan and China are the second and third largest music markets globally as of 2026, while overlooking long-standing cross-border musical exchanges within Asia.
Cultural studies scholar Koichi Iwabuchi terms this phenomenon "inter-Asian referencing", using it to challenge theories derived strictly from Euro-American experiences.
An example of artists defining their own narrative is Japanese hip-hop artist Awich's 2025 project, ASIAN STATE OF MIND. Featuring rappers from South Korea, China, India, and Cambodia, the track explores regional identity, with Cambodian rapper Vannda declaring: "I told you it's time, I de-colonise."
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has previously defended category consultations, citing trips to Africa before introducing the best African music performance award. Following BTS’ withdrawal, Mason Jr. stated that the Academy will "continue to listen to the global music community".
This leaves a central question unanswered: who was consulted for this category? BTS’ non-submission has placed a spotlight on Asian pop, albeit not in the manner the Academy intended.