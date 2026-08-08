Asian harmony: BTS Grammy boycott exposes fault lines in label

The Grammy rulebook describes Asian pop as a "distinct and globally recognised form of popular music". The category aims to reward recordings that make "meaningful use of one or more Asian languages".

Announcing their withdrawal on Instagram, the seven members expressed a wish that "music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language".

The rulebook contends that Asian pop is "characterised by an integrated approach to music, performance, and presentation", citing K-Pop, J-Pop, and C-Pop as examples. This "integrated approach" points to the "idol" production system.

Originating in post-war Japan, idols are performers who undergo intensive training in singing, dancing, acting, and languages from their teenage years. A single agency typically handles their publishing, marketing, and events.

While idol production is common across Japan, China, and South Korea, it is not exclusive to them. Filipino girl group Bini, who debuted at Coachella in 2026, are also structured as an idol group. However, while K-pop is synonymous with idol production, J-pop originated in the 1980s merely to distinguish Japanese-language tracks from English ones on local radio.

Japanese artists tipped as strong contenders, such as singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu, have little link to idol culture. Similarly, C-pop spans multiple regional and linguistic sub-genres that the category’s wording fails to reflect.