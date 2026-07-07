Aquaculture Blueprint: Tech drives Coimbatore’s fish yield

The historical performance of fish production in the Coimbatore district can be split into three distinct phases. Firstly, the baseline period of 2014–17, when the annual output ranged from 350 to 450 MT, depended entirely on the shifting water storage levels in the Aliyar, Sholayar, and Pillur reservoirs.

Second, the growth phase post-2018, when the heavy promotion of fish production, spurred directly by the Government of India’s Blue Revolution initiatives and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, saw the emergence of several infrastructure schemes, private farm ponds, and high-density farming practices. This pushed Coimbatore’s annual inland fish production to 569.50 MT in 2021–22.

Third, recent years saw stable performances, registering between 500 to 650 MT of fish production in the district. While occasional drops in production levels can be attributed to weak North-East monsoons leading to the drying up of seasonal irrigation tanks, the peak production years owe their performance to consistent reservoir inflow.