Anti establishment upsprings: Gen Z Is transforming South Asia

The story begins in Myanmar, where the military’s February 2021 overthrow of a democratically elected government triggered popular protests. Unconstrained by concerns about democratic legitimacy, the new regime launched a violent crackdown. With the peaceful restoration of democracy off the table, a generation of young people had little choice but to form civilian defense forces alongside armed ethnically based organizations. The result was a grinding civil war.

Sri Lanka’s March 2022 Aragalaya movement arose from economic collapse. Dry fuel pumps, prolonged power cuts, and sovereign insolvency destroyed the legitimacy of the Rajapaksa dynasty, which had ruled for the better part of two decades. Protests roiled the island, with demonstrators eventually occupying the presidential palace. Yet, unlike Myanmar, Sri Lanka did not face surging violence, let alone a prolonged armed conflict. Instead, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted to popular pressure and resigned within the constitutional framework.

In Pakistan, riots erupted in May 2023, following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This was a case of a populist movement mobilizing behind a charismatic leader to challenge the military’s dominance—and it was met with a troop deployment, an internet shutdown, and the dismantling of the opposition’s formal party structures. The “hybrid” regime was preserved, at the cost of persistent political alienation.

Bangladesh’s July 2024 uprising demonstrated how a narrow policy dispute—in this case, student opposition to a skewed quota system for civil-service jobs—can turn into a revolution. As protests against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic regime escalated, Hasina deployed troops to enforce a curfew—with an order to shoot violators on sight. When the military ultimately refused, Hasina’s hold on power collapsed. She fled the country, opening the way for an interim government to take over.