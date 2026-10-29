Anthropic’s record US$2 trillion stock market listing highlights the growing risks for all of us

Global risks require global regulation

Disclosure works when investors can price a risk and choose to avoid it. Neither is true here.

A catastrophic AI failure would affect societies worldwide. And as Anthropic warns in its filing documents, the legal risk is vast . Insurers may not be able to cover the potential liability.

In economic terms, AI safety is a public good. Each lab bears only a fraction of the cost of getting it wrong, but captures the rewards of moving fast.

In the absence of government-mandated AI safety standards, companies’ investments in safety will deliver negative returns. So with market incentives alone, AI models will likely remain less safe than socially optimal, especially with the arms-race incentives that dominate now.

That leaves governments. Clear rules – mandatory independent testing before powerful models are released, and clear liability when autonomous agents cause harm – would turn voluntary pledges into legal obligations.

And because the race to gain artificial general intelligence is being run between the US and China, not just between labs, those rules will need international agreement.

AI risks are here to stay — both in financial markets and at the societal level. And managing those risks will require both governments and the private sector to participate.