Antarctic microbes thrive on air in sub-zero dark

In most terrestrial ecosystems, photosynthesis sits at the base of the food chain. However, in Antarctica’s arid soils, photosynthesis is rare. Aerotrophy likely fulfils this role instead. Unlike sunlight-dependent processes, aerotrophy functions yearround and does not require liquid water. As global temperatures rise, the rate of aerotrophy is expected to change. Under low-emissions scenarios, we predict a 4% increase in hydrogen consumption by these microbes; under high-emissions scenarios, that could spike to 35%. While hydrogen is not a greenhouse gas, it influences the atmospheric lifespan of gases like methane. Globally, soil microbes are responsible for 82% of all hydrogen consumption, acting as a critical “sink.” Understanding how these unique microbial communities respond to warming is a vital piece of the puzzle in predicting the resilience of Antarctica’s ecosystem.

The Conversation