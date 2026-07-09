Ancient Insights: Kalidasa in the age of Artificial Intelligence

We now live in a world increasingly shaped by large language models (LLMs) — systems of extraordinary linguistic fluency that write, reason, and create. An LLM possesses a highly sophisticated command of vaak (word). It has consumed more text than any human could read in a thousand lifetimes. What it lacks, however, is artha (meaning) in its fullest sense.

For Kalidasa, meaning is not just a dictionary definition. It is a felt phenomenon, embedded in real life and experienced through human consciousness.

LLMs have achieved advanced words without true meaning. The deepest anxieties about artificial intelligence are not ultimately about lost jobs or misinformation. The deeper concern is that we are building a vast digital world of highly persuasive language that is progressively disconnected from human experience.