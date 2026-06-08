Ancient companions: How Bronze Age Cyprus fell for the pigeon

Charles Darwin wrote about domestic pigeon diversity to explore his theories of evolutionary change. Contemporary biologists have even trained teams of pigeons to identify cancerous cells from medical images with an accuracy rivalling that of oncologists.

Yet despite their contributions to society, we still know little about the origins of these birds. The wild form of all domestic pigeon breeds is a slate-grey bird called the rock dove, which lives on cliffs and nests in caves. I study them in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, where colonies can be seen foraging for grain in fields. Scientists believe that these birds first learned to steal crops thousands of years ago, increasing our ancestors’ proximity to them.