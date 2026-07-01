Amid outbreak, Ebola’s origins still a mystery

The cause is a little-known pathogen called Bundibugyo virus, one of three viral species known to cause Ebola disease. Scientists favour the idea that the virus normally dwells in animals, jumping the species barrier every now and then to cause an outbreak among people.

But, after years of searching, researchers have yet to pin down information about where the virus lurks when it’s not tormenting humans. “We don’t have anything at all about Bundibugyo,” said Mekala Sundaram, an ecologist at the University of Georgia.

That ignorance leaves humanity vulnerable. Bundibugyo virus could very well cause more outbreaks in the future; preventing them depends in part on knowing where the pathogen hides. The same is true for other viruses that cause Ebola disease — and still other related viruses that have yet to make that first jump to people.