Americans are stepping up to stop corporate goliaths

Three decisions in three days last week showed us how Americans can keep corporate Goliaths in check, even when the federal government refuses to.

On Wednesday, a jury found that the mega-concert promoter Live Nation and its ticket-selling subsidiary Ticketmaster had illegally monopolised the live music industry. Around the same time, a California judge moved forward with the claim that the e-commerce giant Amazon had strong-armed small businesses on pricing. And on Friday, a federal judge halted the merger of two of the largest owners of local television stations in the country. A group of state attorneys general had argued that the merger would raise prices and overly concentrate control over local news.