Alternative model: Progressive economics is delivering

Indeed, in country after country, the neoliberal experiment of the past four decades widened public deficits, deepened inequality, produced recurrent financial crises, and left economies more fragile. And time and again, left-wing governments had to repair the damage.

Yet segments of the left have surrendered the banners of growth, fiscal sustainability, and price stability to conservatives, even though the evidence shows that progressives have defended these objectives better. Such unforced errors have eroded the left’s credibility with citizens who simply wanted to work, start a business, and improve their lives.

Our own two governments have taken the opposite approach. In Brazil, following the defeat of a right-wing government, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration returned to the path of fiscal responsibility and social justice that the previous government had abandoned.

After increasing transparency, expanding social policy, and rescinding tax breaks that disproportionately benefited large corporate groups, the results speak for themselves. Unemployment is at a record low, household incomes are rising, and millions of people are leaving poverty behind.

Similarly, in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government has secured one of the highest growth rates among major advanced economies for three consecutive years, while also bringing the deficit to its lowest level in nearly two decades. Employment is at record levels, with Spain accounting for five out of every ten new jobs created in the eurozone, and structural reforms are improving job quality, productivity, and innovation.