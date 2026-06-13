Aliens and religion: As UFOs go mainstream, jury out on impact on faith

"Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there's life out there," the former president, who made a surprise visit to the film set, posted on social media. "I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!"

Some religious adherents, as well as some non-believers, maintain that the existence of life on other planets might undermine many faiths because it would complicate assertions that humans are unique. But others argue the opposite.

"Belief in UFOs is really one of the best things that's happened to religion in a long time," said Diana Walsh Pasulka, a religion scholar at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. "It's a blow to the secular, materialist worldview."