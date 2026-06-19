Algorithmic war: Who rules the AI-dominated world?

The nature of the Anthropic conflict can be swiftly summarised even if the details are in dispute. Two months ago, the company declined to publicly release its latest model, Mythos, citing various safety concerns. After previewing Mythos to the US government and certain corporate actors, Anthropic then released Fable, a version of the model with various safety guardrails. Amazon, an Anthropic investor and client, discovered a way to bypass some of those guardrails. This was reported to the White House, Anthropic’s response was deemed unsatisfactory, and the administration used its export-control power to forbid the use of Fable by any foreign national inside the United States and anybody at all outside it — a rule that Anthropic treated as a requirement to shut the new AI model down.

That’s where we are now, with the company and the administration negotiating over how to bring back Fable while ongoing leaks to the press paint one or the other side as unreasonable or reckless or ideological and clueless about tech.