Algorithmic age: The death of judgement

The employee remains; agency recedes. This is no longer hypothetical. The International Labour Organisation reported in 2025 that one in four workers worldwide is in an occupation with some exposure to generative AI, while stressing that transformation, rather than outright replacement, is the more likely outcome. The IMF has estimated that around 26% of employment in India falls into high-exposure categories. These figures should not be read as forecasts of mass redundancy. They point instead to something closer to the core argument: jobs can survive while their internal architecture changes.

Consider the financial analyst reviewing machine-generated investment scenarios rather than constructing them; the software engineer correcting AI-produced code; the consultant beginning with an algorithmically generated strategy; the customer-service executive following predictive prompts; or the doctor confronting a machine-generated diagnostic recommendation before forming an independent view. None is unemployed, but each faces a shift from producing judgement to supervising it. The danger is not that algorithms will always decide better. It is that organisations may gradually redesign work around the assumption that they do. Once recommendations become default settings, disagreeing with the machine becomes costlier than following it. Accountability, however, rarely migrates as neatly. A manager, doctor, civil servant or banker may still answer for an outcome even when the reasoning that shaped it was partly generated by systems they neither designed nor fully understand.