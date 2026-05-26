Algorithm of love: Swipe culture is dying, and AI is moving in

When Match Group first introduced this feature through Tinder in 2012, it fundamentally changed the dating scene.

Now, another transformation may be on the horizon, as Bumble has announced plans to shift to AI-powered online dating and retire the swipe. The move raises concerns about the future of intimacy and dating.

Chief executive Whitney Wolfe Herd recently announced that, at some point later this year, Bumble will be introducing an AI-powered dating assistant named ‘Bee’, which is expected to replace the swipe format.

Bee will first chat to users to “get to know them”, before suggesting potential matches and thoughtful date ideas.

Bumble is the first mainstream dating app to overhaul its design to centre AI. But it’s not the first app to use it.

Various dating apps have rolled out AI features over the past few years. Hinge, for instance, has incorporated generative AI tools to help users with conversation starters and to give them feedback on their profiles.

Bumble itself introduced an AI detective feature in 2024 to help boost user safety by identifying fake and scam profiles.

When launched in 2014, Bumble was branded as the “feminist Tinder” because women had control over initiating the conversation.