Alarm bell: Trump is losing normie Republicans

The flagging enthusiasm of these normies should be a powerful alarm bell for Republican candidates seeking to win the 2026 elections.

To be clear, Trump remains a popular figure among Republican voters, with 86% holding a favourable view of him in my polling, not far off from the 90% who held a favourable view of him a year ago. If you want to understand why Republican lawmakers have thus far been reluctant to cross the president, look no further than those numbers.

But under the surface, there are signs that for some Republicans, the thrill is gone. Since last year, the percentage of Republicans who felt very favourably toward the president has fallen by 10 points. Only 44% of Republicans strongly approve of his handling of the economy.