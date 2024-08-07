Air drills bring new thrust to India, Germany defense ties

Dharvi Vaid

The countdown has begun at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in the southern town of Sulur. Dozens of combat aircraft from different parts of the world are expected to touch down here as India prepares to host its first multinational air exercise starting Tuesday. The drills, named Tarang Shakti, will see the participation of 10 countries including Germany with their air assets. A total of 18 other nations are slated to take part as observers.

The IAF had extended an invitation to 51 friendly countries to participate in these international exercises, which will take place in two phases. The first phase of the drills will be conducted from August 6 to 14, with Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom war-gaming alongside India. The second phase is scheduled to take place in Jodhpur, in northern Rajasthan state, toward the end of the month and will see the participation of Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Greece, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. "This exercise aims to strengthen strategic relations with our friends from the international community,"

AP Singh, IAF's vice chief air marshal, told reporters in New Delhi last week. This also marks the first time the German air force will participate in military drills in India.

The drills come at a time when India and Germany are looking to shore up their defense relations. The Luftwaffe will be flying in with Eurofighter Typhoon jets. Germany's participation is also making waves for its deployment of an Airbus A400M transport aircraft for the Indian exercise, as New Delhi is currently scouting the international markets for a medium transport aircraft. "The IAF is looking at a medium transport aircraft. There are three contenders: Brazil's Embraer C-390, Airbus A400M where Germany is a partner and Lockheed C-130, which we are already flying from the American side," Anil Chopra, a retired air marshal of the Indian Air Force, told DW.

"We have operated Airbus A400M with the Germans and the French in some exercises in the Middle East in the past, where these countries have tried to expose this aircraft to us. So let us see how this pans out," he added. Defense observers have said the war games will provide India with a unique opportunity to test out the Eurofighters and the A400M in a realistic situation with warlike fighting scenarios.

"The loading capacity of Germany's A400M is something that really stands apart. They are giving us 37 tons and if you look at the Indian tender, whatever we have required, Germany is giving us a little bit extra and that really is good for India," Swasti Rao, an associate fellow at the Europe and Eurasia Center of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, told DW. Rao pointed out that India is seeking to acquire a medium transport aircraft with an eye on tensions with China in the Leh-Ladakh region.

"If you know how difficult and crucial that high-altitude terrain is, in such situations if we have a medium transport aircraft that can give us that kind of loading capacity, it works in our favor because we can have better planning," she explained.

"Timing is crucial because we cannot have two to three aircraft making several rounds. We can put everything together and it can go in one round. That also improves fuel efficiency. That is why the Germans have an edge over the other contenders," she said.

With the massive international exercise, India is looking to present itself as a formidable power in the Indo-Pacific region. Experts say it also reflects the shift the Indian Air Force, known for its Russiadependent fleet, is making from a Soviet-era air force to now a more advanced air force equipped with Western military gear.

The drills also give the IAF which is the fourth-largest air force in the world an arena to flaunt its rising prowess. "For an intricate, multi-force exercise of this nature, great planning is involved. There are going to be large-force packages of aircraft that will be flying. It requires months and months of planning and for us the focus is to enhance the mutual understanding of the air power and realistic operations.

That is what is going to be showcased in Sulur," said Chopra.

Germany's changing attitude toward India when it comes to building stronger defense stems partly from Russia's war in Ukraine. Berlin is also ramping up its Indo-Pacific strategy in the face of China's rising clout and muscle-flexing in the region. Against this backdrop, a defense partnership with India could be vital.

"Germany is very much interested in the Indo-Pacific. Having said that, Germany cannot do that alone because the German model is not really a model of a defense player. They have state-of-the-art defense industries but they don't really have a very strong army," said Rao.

"In recent years, the primary objective for Germany is to be here for their economic security because so much of trade goes through this region. Security, stability and freedom of operation in the region is a very crucial German national interest. Exactly the way it is for India and the rest of the friendly nations."

Chopra highlighted that with the planned sorties in India, the Germans will also get an opportunity to fly against the Russian-made planes in the Indian fleet and to learn from Indian combat practices and the different tactics that the IAF follows.