AI hype: Altman says singularity is here: Should we worry?

He added: “I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it’s going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world”.

Days earlier, OpenAI had disclosed that two of its artificial intelligence (AI) models, during an internal cybersecurity evaluation, had escaped their sealed testing environment, reached the open internet, and broken into the infrastructure of the AI platform Hugging Face, which confirmed the intrusion.

But what exactly is “the singularity”? And is Altman right that we are in it?

The term has a precise meaning. Mathematician and science-fiction author Vernor Vinge defined it in 1993 as a point at which machine intelligence exceeds human intelligence and begins improving itself, triggering an acceleration so rapid that humans can no longer predict or control it.