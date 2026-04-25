AI Hegemony: DeepSeek V4 extends China’s global reach

Across tasks, DeepSeek V4 is on par with Moonshot’s latest model. “They are basically neck-and-neck,” said Rayan Krishnan, the CEO of Vals AI. In the months leading up to DeepSeek’s latest release, foreign rivals moved to preempt another round of glowing headlines. Silicon Valley’s AI giants, Anthropic and OpenAI, said DeepSeek had unfairly piggybacked on their technology through distillation, a process in which engineers mimic a rival model by querying it millions of times and copying its behaviour.

The competition to build the best-performing AI systems has transformed into a geopolitical power struggle. While Silicon Valley leaders at Anthropic and OpenAI warn that their technology would be dangerous in the hands of autocratic countries, China has invested billions to become an AI superpower, viewing the technology as a critical engine of economic growth. DeepSeek’s open-source models are central to this strategy. While many Western companies guard their most valuable models, China has embraced open source. Even so, Chinese AI firms face major hurdles.