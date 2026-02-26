AI factories: China automates while America hesitates

Washington talks about AI as if it lives in research labs, venture capital portfolios and data centres. China treats it as factory work. Today, AI is embedded in China’s efforts to accelerate automation — guiding machines, scheduling work and detecting problems in real time. China has built more than 30,000 smart factories. More than half of all new industrial robots installed worldwide in 2024 went into Chinese factories. Research from Weijian Shan, an investor and economist based in Hong Kong, has found that, in sectors ranging from steel to shipbuilding, these factories now produce more per worker than comparable US plants.

The shift is visible on the shop floor. By last year, the Chinese electric vehicle company Zeekr had more than 800 robots in its factory in Ningbo. The company even experimented with putting humanoid robots to work on its factory floor lifting boxes, assembling components and performing quality checks. Rather than following fixed instructions, the robots use cameras, sensors and AI to respond to conditions on the line, much like driver-assistance systems that adjust to traffic. That flexibility can allow them to handle variation, work safely alongside human workers and absorb routine changes that would otherwise force production to stop. These are the kinds of efficiency gains that can increase productivity per worker and help ease shortages of skilled labour.