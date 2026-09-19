AI consciousness: The next great divide

As AI systems become more capable, human-like, and more involved in our lives, the question of machine sentience will become impossible to ignore. Many people may come to regard AI bots as conscious beings whose feelings matter. Others will strongly disagree.

This debate could split societies. In my chapter of the new book Perspectives on Machine Consciousness, I argue that the issue could become as divisive as abortion or climate change. Uncertainty, high stakes and competing interests are a dangerous combination.

Empirical research with my colleague Ali Ladak, currently under review, shows people are divided on this issue. When we asked 1,202 US participants whether future AI could ever become conscious, 45% considered it impossible while 23% thought it possible, with the rest unsure.

This widespread disagreement is also visible in social media posts and comments on articles. What strikes me is how confident so many people sound – whichever conclusion they are reaching.