Choi said he was confident that exam proctors would be able to spot AI-powered smart glasses, which typically have thick, horn-rimmed frames and built-in speakers and lens displays.



Education authorities will deploy at least one specially trained supervisor at each of the 1,300 test sites nationwide to identify such glasses. Officials also are considering requiring test takers to hand over their smart devices and shutting down public Wi-Fi connections at test sites, according to the office of Prime Minister Han Seongsook.



Education ministry official Song Geun-hyeon said the ministry has provided proctors with new guidance on detecting test takers using hidden cameras and other devices, including watching for suspicious movements involving “their sleeves, collars or buttons, and certain gestures.”



The ministry was working with the Ministry of Science and Information and Communication Technology on anti-cheating measures for the college entrance exam, which were to be announced Tuesday.



Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said the discussions with the science ministry also include temporarily restricting telecommunications at test sites. Whether that was feasible wasn't immediately clear considering laws prohibiting electronic signal jamming or concerns it could interfere with communication in surrounding areas.



Song said metal detectors and radio detectors would be limited, while deploying thermal cameras would be highly unlikely because of privacy concerns. Supervisors cannot search belongings without the consent of the test takers.



“At the government-wide level, we would also need to give further consideration to measures that will make it easier to identify (AI) smart devices,” said Song, adding that officials are debating whether to require manufacturers to design the devices to emit “flashing lights or sounds” while in use.



Han Won-seok, a 34-year-old man who finished first in the country’s tax accountant exam, admitted in a YouTube video posted Sunday to using a concealed camera to photograph the questions, sending the images to a generative AI tool and receiving answers on a smartphone. Police are investigating.



Han earlier told the media that he scored 397.5 out of a possible 400 points on the first-stage, multiple-choice test in April and 663 out of 800 on the second-stage essay exam in July, unusually high marks that one Korean newspaper likened to “running a 100-meter sprint in under five seconds.”