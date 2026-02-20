AI advertising: Ads are coming to AI. Is that necessarily bad?

American artificial intelligence company Anthropic this month attracted applause — and a surge in users — for advertisements poking fun at its competition.



In the commercials, an AI assistant awkwardly breaks away mid-conversation to push products such as shoe insoles and dating services. “Ads are coming to AI,” the Super Bowl-tied spots warned, but not to Anthropic’s chatbot Claude.



The campaign quickly generated buzz because it played to worries that introducing advertising into AI platforms many people now rely on — and confide in — risks blurring the line between helpful advice and paid influence.