Acoustic archaelogy: Oldest known whale recording could unlock ocean mysteries

The song, belonging to a humpback whale — a species beloved by whale watchers for its spectacular leaps — was captured in March 1949 off the coast of Bermuda. Just as significant as the song itself is the sound of the surrounding environment, according to Peter Tyack, a marine bioacoustician and emeritus research scholar at WHOI. The ocean of the late 1940s was significantly quieter than today’s waters, providing a starkly different backdrop to the whale’s vocalisations.

The recovered recordings allow scientists to follow whale sounds while reconstructing the oceanic soundscape of the mid-20th century. This preservation helps researchers understand how modern human-made noise, such as increased shipping traffic, affects cetacean communication. Research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) indicates that whales often vary their calling behaviour depending on ambient environmental noise.