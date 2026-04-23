Accountability crisis: Attack on Altman sends a terrifying message

The attack shook tech employees who wondered whether this was a watershed moment. I believe it should be. While jarring, I hope it changes how tech leaders handle the societal consequences of their success. Until recently, Americans viewed tech more positively than any other sector. Now, tech is heading down the same path as healthcare and government institutions Americans believe no longer serve them.

AI is accelerating this shift. We see jobs replaced by technology that doesn't fully work, deepfake pornography generated without consent, and communications overrun with fraud. 77% of Americans believe AI could pose a threat to humanity — an idea Altman himself has advanced. Yet the vast majority feel they have no recourse. Unlike other industries, tech faces little accountability. No regulator can recall a harmful software update. Boycotts fail against infrastructure like cloud services or email. When anger has no productive outlet, it takes only one unhinged person to turn it dangerous.