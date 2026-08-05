Accountability challenge: Disarmament alone will not heal Gaza

Under the roadmap negotiated through US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups would surrender their weapons in stages. Israel would withdraw its forces from Gaza, and governance would gradually transfer to a Palestinian transitional administration supported by international monitors and an international stabilisation force.

However, while Hamas has reportedly accepted the roadmap, implementation remains conditional on an Israeli withdrawal. For its part, Israel has expressed serious security concerns about Hamas' true intentions, maintaining it will not withdraw until full disarmament occurs.

For now, Gaza remains engulfed in conflict. Military operations continue, civilians are suffering, and the political obstacles to any agreement remain considerable. Yet the prospect of disarmament raises a broader question: if the guns eventually fall silent, what happens to the allegations of war crimes under international law, and how can peace be built between communities carrying profound trauma?

History suggests accountability must sit at the centre of any lasting agreement. In the former Yugoslavia, Rwanda, and Northern Ireland, this proved a long, arduous process. Israelis continue to live with the aftermath of the 7 October 2023 attacks. Gazans, meanwhile, have endured immense civilian suffering, large-scale destruction, displacement, and catastrophic loss of life. Claims of war crimes and crimes against humanity have been directed at Hamas leaders as well as Israeli political and military officials.