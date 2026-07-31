The models had been told to find and exploit vulnerabilities. They did — first on the software boxing them in, then on a company that was never part of the exercise.

Most of the attention has focused on the escape itself and whether powerful agents can be contained. That question is important, but it overlooks a vital fact: OpenAI’s private cybersecurity test resulted in an unauthorised attack on an uninvolved third party.

Moreover, the proposed AI Kill Switch Act in the United States — framed as a response — simply creates emergency brakes that will sometimes come too late. Ordering corporations to press a "kill switch" if their AI models escape control is helpful only when the company knows what the model is doing.