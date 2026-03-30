Academic mediocrity: Fifty-year failure of centralised education

The QS World University Rankings (2026) present a similar picture. Only three Indian institutions entered the top 200 — IIT Delhi (123), IIT Bombay (129), and IIT Madras (180) — with most others placed in lower bands (201–700). In comparison, the US had 39 institutions in the top 200, the UK 28, Australia 13, Germany 9, Canada 9, and China 9. In the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (2025), no Indian institution appeared in the top 500. Leading institutes such as IISc and the IITs were placed in the 501–900 bands. Meanwhile, the US had 58 institutions in the top 200, China 35, Germany 11, Australia 8, Canada 8, and the UK 18. These outcomes are not accidental. They reflect a persistent misconception that centralisation and regulation are panaceas for the challenges of every sector, including education. When decision-making is concentrated at the top, innovation diminishes, accountability becomes diffused, and universities stagnate. Uniform regulation has produced uniform mediocrity across the academic landscape.



Distorted national priorities

Centralisation has also distorted national priorities. The Union government directly runs about 2,000 schools, supervises nearly 32,000 private or aided schools through CBSE, and manages 57 Central universities along with roughly 165 Institutions of National Importance. By undertaking functions better suited for states, it has diverted attention from areas where national leadership is indispensable — most notably, research and development. India’s R&D expenditure remains at a modest 0.65% of GDP, far below the US (3.59%) or China (2.56%). Correspondingly, citation impact and research quality remain low. According to the Nature Index (2023), India ranked 14th globally, trailing behind China (1st), the US (2nd), and Australia (10th).