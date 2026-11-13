A Russian bribe the size of Europe

The Trump administration and some American executives fail to understand that, for the Kremlin, agreements and business deals are not opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. They are tools the Russian elite uses to hold the other side to its commitments while discarding its own obligations as soon as doing so becomes profitable.

Yet American investors and businesses have repeatedly fallen victim to these practices.

Many Western and East Asian firms operating in Russia have also been forced to sell their assets for token prices. Others have been unable to repatriate their profits or have been forced to surrender control of their operations. Carlsberg and Danone were forced to sell their Russian assets at below-market value, and ExxonMobil recorded a $4.6 billion write-down in 2022 after announcing its withdrawal from Russia. The Kremlin later transferred its stake in the Sakhalin-I oil field to a Rosneft subsidiary, though Exxon

Mobil has since signed a preliminary agreement aimed at recovering its losses. Many other companies— including Ford, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Shell, Société Générale, and TotalEnergies—have suffered enormous losses.

Far from being an El Dorado of the East, Russia is a country of approximately 143 million people with degraded infrastructure and a stagnant economy propped up by unsustainable government defense spending. Given low incomes, it is hardly a lucrative market, and local oligarchs or members of the security services can and do “relieve” owners of profitable assets.

Yet the apparent quid pro quo is clear. In exchange for access to Russian oil and gas, the Kremlin wants an end to US sanctions, which it hopes will enable it to continue its war against Ukraine and Europe indefinitely. If Russia succeeds in bribing the right US officials to take its side, the focus will switch to Europe, which will then come under pressure to abandon Ukraine.