A rose for Rebecca: Taylor Swift marks ghostly turn in new video Rebecca

Last year, Swift told interviewer Stephen Colbert that Rebecca has everything she looks for in a novel.

The music video for Patient Zero has almost every trope on that list. Dakota Johnson plays Colin Farrell’s wife, shadowed everywhere by Swift, who wears the same clothes, mirrors her movements, and repeatedly knocks drinks out of her hands as the relationship falls apart. Swift turns out to be the ghost of Farrell’s first wife, whom he poisoned.

The haunting in du Maurier’s novel is not so literal, but the second Mrs de Winter is obsessed with “Rebecca, always Rebecca,” seeing evidence of her everywhere she looks. Her jealousy is only deepened by the other characters, who like to tell her how “different” she is from Maxim’s late wife.

When Maxim throws a fancy-dress ball, she gets a costume made and is delighted when she sees herself, “this self that was not me at all”, in the mirror. At the party, she finds her husband horrified because Rebecca wore the very same costume. In trying to escape comparison, she walks right into it.

Patient Zero mirrors this scene when, at a party, Johnson’s character takes a drink and turns to find Swift’s ghost behind her, wearing an identical dress. The shock (and a little poison in her wine) causes her to collapse at the ghost’s feet. In the car home, the husband compares the two women directly: “I thought you were different.” She asks: “Different from whom?”