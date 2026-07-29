A historic shift is underway in Asia

If Beijing perceives a rapid weakening of American commitments or sees U.S. allies as newly vulnerable, it might conclude it has greater freedom to press its territorial and security ambitions, raising the specter of military confrontation.

Fear of that possibility, and of U.S. abandonment, could quicken the arms race already gripping East Asia. China has steadily built its armed forces and expanded its nuclear arsenal. Japan has recently begun deploying longer-range missiles, South Koreans are debating whether their country should develop its own nuclear weapons and Australia is investing in nuclear-powered submarines and missile capabilities.

Alarming as those developments sound, history has shown that Asian countries with diverse interests and forms of government can build working partnerships without deep U.S. participation. The 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, founded in 1967, is often criticized as slow and indecisive in responding to shared challenges and has done little to counter China’s expansive territorial ambitions in the South China Sea. But ASEAN has helped to maintain peace among its members in a part of Asia previously torn by decades of war and provided a framework for Southeast Asia to engage with China.