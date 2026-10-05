A family affair: Air traffic controller straps on paramotor to fly to work

As the airport comes into view, he waits for the OK to land on the ramp. Pulling down on toggles to slow down the paramotor, he lets his feet dangle and meets the ground with a brief jog. He packs up the wing, strips off his jacket to reveal his collared work shirt and begins his shift telling planes when it’s safe to land and take off.

Fascinated with flying since childhood, Hutzler says it’s as close as you can get to flying like a bird. “You have a view that almost nobody gets to experience… You’re just sitting there in the air with freedom to go wherever you want.”

His grandfather used to take him up in a small four-seat aircraft. In college, Hutzler put in about 20 hours toward getting a pilot’s licence, but the costs were too high for him to continue.

Everything changed when he came across a viral video of a man flying a paramotor to McDonald’s and eating a hamburger. “After I saw that, I was like, ‘I’m sold,’” he said. “I gotta do that.”

Hutzler started training to fly the contraption — also known as powered paragliding — in 2021 in Florida and later became an instructor.

For paramotors, there’s no licence required, and the price tag is a fraction of the cost of many other forms of flying. However, they’re still subject to federal rules on ultralight vehicles, including operating during the day and avoiding congested areas.