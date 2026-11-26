On 26 November 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted our Constitution. Today, we remember Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and every member of the Assembly. Their greatness lay in drawing from Bharat’s rich traditions and civilisational wisdom to frame a modern Constitution.
For a nation as diverse as Bharat, the Constitution must resonate far beyond Parliament and the courts. We have endeavoured to deepen its connect with our people, especially youth, and strengthen the unity essential to India’s future. Hence, over a decade ago, our Government decided to mark 26 November as Constitution Day.
For crores of Indians, including me, it is an inseparable part of life’s journey. Whenever I recall my humble childhood and its struggles, I am filled with overwhelming gratitude towards our Constitution. That a child born into a family of modest means, without privilege, could be entrusted with serving the world’s largest democracy speaks volumes about how extraordinary it is. Because of it, the circumstances of one’s birth no longer determine the limits of one’s future.
We have humbly sought to repay this debt by strengthening our Constitution. The constitutional scholar Granville Austin described it as “first and foremost a social document.” The quest for social and economic justice runs through its very fabric. What can be more satisfying than realising this vision of its makers?
A World Bank report highlights that nearly 50 crore Indians have moved out of poverty. Freed from generations of deprivation, crores of parents can dream of better futures for their children.
When PM Awas Yojana moves a family from a thatched roof to a pucca home, the constitutional promise of dignity acquires meaning. When Ujjwala Yojana frees a mother from the hardships of a smoke-filled kitchen, we advance the ideals of equality and well-being. When Ayushman Bharat enables a poor family to access quality healthcare without fearing debt, social justice becomes a lived reality. When MUDRA and PM-SVANidhi give collateral-free credit to small entrepreneurs and street vendors, economic justice finds expression. When digital platforms like UPI transcend divides and place opportunities once available to a privileged few within every citizen’s reach, we advance the constitutional ideal of inclusivity.
Our amendments can be viewed through the same prism. The 101st Amendment ushered in GST, a long-awaited reform. The 102nd granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, fulfilling a long-held dream of the marginalised. The 103rd provided reservation to Economically Weaker Sections, addressing overlooked aspirations of families outside existing reservation.
For the first time since 1950, an updated version of our Constitution is available in all 22 languages of the Eighth Schedule, bringing it closer to the people.
Even under the Constitution, we remained governed by the colonial penal code of the 1860s. With the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, we have sought a fundamental shift in criminal justice, from the colonial emphasis on punishment (Dand) to a citizen-centric pursuit of justice (Nyay).
Over the past decade, we have emphasised Kartavya, or a citizen’s duties. Our civilisation has always stressed the responsibilities accompanying every role. This spirit animates mass movements, from Swachh Bharat to water conservation and environmental protection.
However, I must share another reality. At times, those entrusted with upholding the Constitution chose to weaken it. Ironically, they governed India for five decades.
This year marks 75 years since the First Amendment of 1951, when a government that was not popularly elected used its majority in the Provisional Parliament to restrict fundamental freedoms. Its timing, months before the first general election, proves it was intended to influence the electoral process and stifle public opposition. It is also 50 years since the 42nd Amendment, brought at the height of the Emergency. It curtailed judicial review and altered the balance of institutional powers. I also urge youngsters to study the 38th and 39th Amendments to see what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do.
The repeated misuse of Article 356 to dismiss elected state governments is also troubling. One party has the dubious record of imposing it almost a hundred times and one former Prime Minister has scored a half-century in this field.
The Constitution’s makers hoped it would be implemented in letter and spirit across India. But for over 70 years, Articles 370 and 35A prevented its full application in Jammu and Kashmir, trampling over the rights of SC, ST and OBC communities and women. This historical wrong was corrected only in 2019.
For decades, particularly in tribal areas, Naxalites used the might of the gun to deny the poorest their constitutional rights. The elimination of Naxalism this year is heartwarming because the poorest can finally exercise these rights without fear. Now, we are left only with ‘Dimagi Naxals’, removed from reality but persistently trying to derail our growth.
It is appalling that the biggest party in the Opposition wants to reduce OBC reservation and bring Muslim reservations, something our Constitution’s makers, notably Dr Ambedkar, totally opposed.
Our Constitution’s journey is incomplete without recognising the remarkable women who helped shape it. But what happened earlier this year should fill our hearts with shame. The one Opposition party blocked legislation aimed at giving women adequate representation in legislative bodies, again showing its disdain for constitutional values. I assure the Nari Shakti of India that no force can prevent us from ensuring justice for them.
Our democracy has a clearly defined role for the Opposition. Sadly, the leading Opposition party seems to have become more of an Avrodh Paksh (obstructionist) than a Virodh Paksh (opposition). Disrupting democratic processes is no substitute for discharging constitutional responsibilities.
Today, India stands at a defining moment. As we work towards Viksit Bharat by 2047, two simple, powerful principles can guide us: India First in our thinking and kartavya (duties) in our actions. With these principles and the Constitution as our source of strength, we can secure a bright future for generations to come.