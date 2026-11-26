For a nation as diverse as Bharat, the Constitution must resonate far beyond Parliament and the courts. We have endeavoured to deepen its connect with our people, especially youth, and strengthen the unity essential to India’s future. Hence, over a decade ago, our Government decided to mark 26 November as Constitution Day.



For crores of Indians, including me, it is an inseparable part of life’s journey. Whenever I recall my humble childhood and its struggles, I am filled with overwhelming gratitude towards our Constitution. That a child born into a family of modest means, without privilege, could be entrusted with serving the world’s largest democracy speaks volumes about how extraordinary it is. Because of it, the circumstances of one’s birth no longer determine the limits of one’s future.

We have humbly sought to repay this debt by strengthening our Constitution. The constitutional scholar Granville Austin described it as “first and foremost a social document.” The quest for social and economic justice runs through its very fabric. What can be more satisfying than realising this vision of its makers?

A World Bank report highlights that nearly 50 crore Indians have moved out of poverty. Freed from generations of deprivation, crores of parents can dream of better futures for their children.