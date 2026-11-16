A chemical fingerprint in ancient rocks suggests plate tectonics began 2.5 billion years ago

Why plate tectonics matters

Many scientists believe plate tectonics provides the long-term stability that keeps our planet life-friendly , unlike tectonically “dead” worlds such as Venus and Mars.

Characteristic features of long-term life-friendly (‘habitable’) and non-habitable planets.

Liebmann (2020); modified after Shahar et al. (2019)

But debate has raged over when this process began: has it run throughout Earth’s entire 4.5-billion-year history, or did it “switch on” at some point along the way?

For much of its early history, Earth may have been mostly covered by oceans , without the shifting, colliding plates that build tall mountains – which in turn erode away, supplying the nutrients to feed marine life.

The question is hard to settle because plate tectonics are very good at destroying the evidence. Where plates collide, some old crust is dragged back down into the mantle, and the crust that is thrust upward to form mountains also starts eroding away, which erases the geological record.

Often, all that survives are chemical fingerprints preserved in ancient rocks that have endured for billions of years, against the odds.