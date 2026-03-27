75 years of mischief: Why rule-breaking kids never go out of style

Coincidentally, on the other side of the Atlantic, another "naughty" boy called Dennis made his first appearance in a syndicated newspaper comic strip on the same day as the British Dennis. In contrast to his British namesake, the American Dennis is a blond five-year-old with a round face and red dungarees. The American version's mischief comes from misguided attempts to be helpful, rather than the British Dennis's deliberate misbehaviour.

The appearance of Dennis the Menace has changed somewhat over time, specifically in his height and the possession of a catapult. However, his spiked hair, red-and-black striped jumper, black shorts, knobbly knees, and oversized boots have remained constant. Like his predecessor William Brown of the Just William books, Dennis has a nemesis – Walter the Softy. Walter has similarities to William’s enemy, Hubert Lane; both are depicted as cowardly, prim, and opposed to fun.