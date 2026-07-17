550 years later, paintings draw answers to muse’s death

In 2019, my colleagues and I proposed a different explanation. We examined the portraits attributed to Botticelli alongside written descriptions from the period.

What we found was a gradual shift in her features across multiple paintings – subtle changes to the jaw, the brow, the soft tissue of the face. These are the kind of changes seen in patients with a pituitary adenoma, a tumour of the small gland at the base of the brain that controls hormone production.

Specifically, we suspected a tumour secreting both growth hormone and prolactin. Excess of these hormones can alter facial contours over time and, in some cases, cause unexpected lactation – and one allegorical figure in Botticelli’s work appears to depict exactly that symptom.

Our 2019 paper was cautious. We were not claiming proof – we were offering a plausible medical reading of the visual evidence, built by combining art history with clinical endocrinology.

Now, in a new paper published in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, my team and I have gone further. We believe Simonetta’s death itself – sudden, rapid, and dramatic according to contemporary accounts – is consistent with a specific medical emergency: pituitary tumour apoplexy.