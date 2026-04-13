4 ways war in Iran has weakened United States in great power game

And now that a 14-day ceasefire between Tehran and Washington is in effect – with both sides claiming "victory" – Russian and Chinese leaders still have an opportunity to profit from what many see as America's latest folly in the Middle East.

Throughout the weeklong conflict, China and Russia struck a delicate balance. Both declined to give Iran, seen to a varying degree as an ally of both nations, their full-throated support or incur any real costs in the conflict.

Instead, they opted for limited assistance in the form of small-scale intelligence and diplomatic support.

As a scholar of international security and great power politics, I believe that it is for good reason. Beijing and Moscow were fully aware that Iran could not "win" against the combined military might of the United States and Israel. Rather, Iran just needed to survive to serve the interests of Washington's main geopolitical rivals.

Below are four ways in which the US war in Iran has damaged Washington's position in the great power rivalries of the 21st century.