4 Takeaways From the Incomplete Israeli Election

Netanyahu’s coalition shrank, but he has options.

As votes were being counted Wednesday afternoon, Likud was poised to be the largest party in the larger of the two blocs of Jewish-led parties, meaning Netanyahu could well be given the chance to form a government, Hazan said.



The long-serving Israeli premier may try to peel away some of Eisenkot’s putative partners in order to achieve a majority of 61 seats in parliament. A number of them are as right-wing as he is, though all have more or less ruled out entering a Netanyahu-led government.



He could also try to form a national unity government with Eisenkot — perhaps with the assistance of President Donald Trump, who has praised Netanyahu as a “warrior prime minister” and has made clear he wants Israel to join the United States in another round of war against Iran.



Perhaps the most mind-bending option available to Netanyahu, given that he ran a scaremongering campaign that demonized Arab lawmakers and stoked fears of Arab voter turnout, would be to recruit an Arab party to join him in a government. He nearly did so once before, in 2022.



“It could very well be that they become indispensable,” Dahlia Scheindlin, a pollster and political analyst, said of Arab lawmakers. “And Netanyahu has certainly demonstrated his willingness to do anything to stay in power.”



<b> The liberal camp still has a shot. </b>



Speaking of Jewish opposition parties in isolation ignores the fact that, when Arab parties are included, Netanyahu’s rivals appeared headed toward a significant majority in parliament, with about 66 seats to roughly 54 for the prime minister’s bloc.



“There is no need to go with the racist assumption that you need not count the Arabs,” said Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who is advising the opposition.



That means the Knesset in effect will be controlled by the anti-Netanyahu opposition, regardless of who ends up being prime minister. If the vote breakdown roughly holds, Talshir said she expected Eisenkot and his Jewish and Arab allies to elect a new parliamentary speaker, begin repealing unpopular laws and at least try to form a government — perhaps including some combination of Arab and ultra-Orthodox lawmakers.



“I’m not saying it’s a good scenario to take the Knesset and not be able to form the government,” Talshir said. “It’s a disaster. But this is the hand they’re dealt, and they have to play it.”