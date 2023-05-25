Tactical advantage: Berlin & Seoul share military information

Analysts point out that the defense deals between Scholz and Yoon are just the latest examples of similar deals between various nations that, taken together, can be seen as a pushback against Chinese influence.

Beijing’s own actions — from unilaterally occupying and militarising disputed islands in the South China Sea to confrontations with Japan over islands in the East China Sea and clashes with India over territory in the Himalayas — could in turn be presented as a reason for those new alliances and agreements. And Germany has been boosting its role in the Indo-Pacific in recent years.

In 2021, a German warship was deployed to the region and carried out a series of exercises with other navies, while fighter aircraft have also taken part in joint maneuvers more recently.