Point of origin: A hospital visit reveals medieval secrets hidden in books

NEW YORK: Even in medieval times, recycling was in vogue: Bits of parchment salvaged from older handwritten manuscripts were often used to reinforce other books.

Using CT scanning, a team of researchers has now shown that those medieval leftovers hidden beneath some books’ covers can be seen.

Studying these medieval binding fragments can help reveal how, when and where early books were assembled, and there’s always the tantalizing possibility of finding a previously unknown manuscript.