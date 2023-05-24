Faux modesty of celebrities

Over the years, a rich body of work has accreted to testify to Murthy’s humility while being an achiever in her own right and wife to a much-admired billionaire. There’s one about how excited she was to see London and Paris in the movie Sangam back in the 60s, and there’s that thing about her grandfather advising her never to consume anything addictive and so she decided to shun tea. The old media relishes such sweet stories. The entire TV chat show ecosystem is fabricated to elicit heart-warming narratives from the rich and famous to regale audiences who welcome such diversions from their own tedious lives. Many famous personalities have moulted into modest personas to feed this supply chain.