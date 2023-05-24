Beyond optics: What did the Hiroshima G7 meet accomplish?

The threats from China and North Korea are much more immediate, and Japan’s decisive alignment with the G7 in support of Ukraine reflects a realization that what happened there – an unprovoked attack by a neighboring country – could happen in South Korea, Japan, or Taiwan. Russia shattered the illusion that having a peace constitution is enough to prevent a military attack from a hostile neighbour. International law and the United Nations seem powerless in the face of an aggressor that is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.