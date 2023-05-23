Pop culture: How video games commemorate the Holocaust

There are so many World War II games, but none about the Holocaust, he says, adding that changing that was his motivation. The rise in antisemitism around the world frightens him, he says. “I think it’s just going to continue to get worse. Unless we change the way we do Holocaust awareness.”

For a long time, it was taboo to depict the horrors of the Nazi-era in a computer game.

Bernard was considered the “Holocaust guy” within the games industry. He did not receive funding or support from NGOs. He put all his own money into the game and still offers it for free.