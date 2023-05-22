Trouble with bare essentials

But how did the jeans become blue? What the dress code commissars don’t know is that the blue dye that gave jeans its signature colour came from the indigo farmers of India. Had they known that denim was a product stolen from our sages by the colonisers, would they be so trigger-happy to keep it out of our temples? Instead of venerating denim alongside pushpak vimana, nuclear fusion, anaesthesia and such like, we are banishing it. Everybody can wear it. Nothing improves the wearer’s body positivity, both of men as well as women, as much as a pair of jeans. It’s a fabric with a work ethic woven into it. In fact, denim can be the democratic fabric of India that at once celebrates the toil of the farmer and the worker, and enjoins the rich and the snooty to participate in something truly imbued with India.