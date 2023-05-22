Monopoly threatened: Dollar’s dominance declining in ME

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said his country was also “open” to selling oil using different currencies, including the euro and the Chinese yuan. The United Arab Emirates has said it will work with India, using the Indian rupee. Last year, Egypt announced plans to issue bonds — financial securities that help governments raise money — in Chinese yuan. It had already issued bonds in Japanese yen. In Iraq, US authorities had been making it harder to get dollars into the country — they were apparently worried that too much American cash was being smuggled to the neighboring Iranian government, which is under sanctions, but is tacitly supported by many Iraqi politicians. This shortage of dollars has led to volatility in the value of the Iraqi dinar, which is pegged to the US currency.