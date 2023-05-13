The Chill Factor How deep-diving sharks stay warm in the abyss

The conserved body heat and the lack of other physical adaptations that could prevent heat loss convinced Dr. Royer that the fish were “holding their breath,” somehow stopping the flow of water over their gills — and their ability to take in oxygen. The researchers suspect the hammerheads do this by physically closing the gill slits, based on a 2015 observation of a scalloped hammerhead doing so more than 3,000 feet below the surface. Dr. Royer wants to attach video cameras to diving hammerheads next to confirm this hypothesis. Catherine Macdonald, a marine biologist at the University of Miami who was not involved with the study, agreed with the team’s reasoning, saying that she couldn’t “see a way” the sharks could be breathing normally while maintaining the body temperatures seen in the data.