Problematic progress Global climate system’s Himalayan hotspot

The International Center for Integrated Mountain Development in Kathmandu, which includes eight Himalayan countries, is currently the only regional organization trying to grapple with the complexity of the crisis. But the initiative focuses heavily on the exchange of data, as if only scientific knowledge were “neutral” enough to flow between member states. Yet even this type of exchange can be thwarted by regional disputes. It is, moreover, unimaginative to constrain policy to the scientific realm, especially in an era when so many governments and international organizations are touting their commitment to inclusion, equity, and different forms of knowledge production.