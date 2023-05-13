Perils to preparedness

It was just last July when a twin-seater trainer version of the MiG-21 Bison crashed in Barmer, Rajasthan, killing both pilots. The IAF presently has 31 fighter squadrons (with each squadron having 16-18 jets), and operates three MiG-21 squadrons in service that are set to be phased out at the rate of one each year. The authorised strength that the military actually needs is 42.5 squadrons. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence was informed by the Air Force recently that it was imperative that the MiG-21 was phased out. The aircraft procured from the Soviet Union was inducted into the force in the early 1960s, after the 1962 Chinese incursion.