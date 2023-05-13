Neighbourhood issue: Amid China tensions, Manila gets bolder

“The Philippines wants to enjoy its fishing rights within its [Exclusive Economic Zone, EEZ], which China has denied since it began the occupation and militarization of some areas in the [South China Sea]. Before China started with its more aggressive actions, fishermen from many countries in the region could fish these areas freely,” Dr. Elaine Tolentino, an international relations analyst said. “The Philippines hopes that we could talk about fishing rights in the South China Sea and ensure the security of the country’s maritime territory,” she added. The EEZ, an area where sovereign states have jurisdiction over natural resources, was adopted under the UN Convention on the Sea in 1982.